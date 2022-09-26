Higgins (toe) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Higgins caught five of seven targets for 93 yards during Sunday's win. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Lamarcus Joyner that drew a flag in the first half, but he wasn't forced to miss any time. However, he lands on the injury report Monday with a toe issue. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but it's certainly something to monitor, especially with the Bengals on a short turnaround.