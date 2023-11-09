Higgins (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but the wide receiver's non-participation Thursday suggests that he's no lock to be available Sunday against the Texans. However, a return to practice Friday, in any capacity, would brighten Higgins' chances of suiting up this weekend. On the plus side for the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase (back) -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- was able to get some work in Thursday.