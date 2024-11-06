Higgins (quadricep) is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Higgins, who missed the Bengals' last two games, is thus trending toward a third straight absence, with his Week 10 status to be officially confirmed when the team's inactives arrive ahead of Thursday night's 8:15 ET kickoff. In his likely absence, Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas are in line to lead Cincinnati's wideout corps versus Baltimore, while tight end Mike Gesicki should remain busy after having been targeted 14 times over his last two outings, in Higgins' absence.