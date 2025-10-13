Higgins recorded five receptions on eight targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.

This was far from a standout performance from Higgins, but it did represent his highest reception and yardage totals of the season. He narrowly missed out on a more impressive fantasy showing, as he was dragged down at Green Bay's one-yard line on a 13-yard reception midway through the third quarter. Higgins was evaluated for a concussion due to the tackle on that same play, but was cleared to return without missing a full possession. The Cincinnati offense is still likely to be inconsistent, but Joe Flacco prioritized getting the ball to Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in his Bengals debut, which has improved the outlook for the star pass catchers.