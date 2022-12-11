Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a right hamstring injury.
Prior the team's announcement that he was dealing with a hamstring injury, Higgins did not catch a pass. The wideout was limited at practice by a hamstring issue leading up to Sunday's contest, so it's possible that he suffered a setback versus Cleveland.
