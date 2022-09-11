site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Exits Sunday's game
Higgins headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Steelers after absorbing a hit on a route down the middle, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Higgins had caught both of his targets for 27 yards. In his absence, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will serve as the Bengals' primary wideout options.
