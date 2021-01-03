site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Exits Sunday's game
RotoWire Staff
Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a hamstring injury.
Prior to his first-quarter exit from the contest, Higgins did not record a catch, while logging one target. In his absence, Alex Erickson is next up for extra Week 17 snaps.
