The Bengals are expected to apply the franchise tag to Higgins (ankle), the window for which will officially open Tuesday and last until March 4, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Higgins played on the franchise tag in 2024, when he managed a 73-911-10 receiving line on 109 targets across 12 regular-season games, posting double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career. Quarterback Joe Burrow has already made his desire for Higgins to be retained clear, per Michael Baca of NFL.com, and the franchise tag could act as a first step for both sides to negotiate a long-term deal. Were he to hit the free agent market, Higgins would be the top available option at the wide receiver position, if not across the board. Higgins would carry a one-year salary of $26.17 million were he to play out 2025 on the franchise tag.