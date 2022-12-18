Higgins (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higgins and Tyler Boyd (finger) are both expected to be available Sunday, though top tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is ruled out. After Higgins was limited to just one snap Week 14 due to his hamstring issue, though, fantasy managers will still want to monitor his official status when Cincinnati's inactives list is revealed ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.