Higgins (concussion) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game in Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higgins has reportedly progressed through the concussion protocol in time to earn clearance for Week 2, barring any pre-game setbacks. The Bengals will make his status official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Higgins secured both of his targets for 27 yards versus the Steelers in Week 1 before leaving the field.