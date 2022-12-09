Coach Zac Taylor relayed Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice/injury report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official Week 14 injury designation, or fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
