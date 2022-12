Higgins (hamstring) noted Friday that he expects to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Meanwhile, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site relays that in reference to the Week 15 status of both Higgins and Tyler Boyd (finger), coach Zac Taylor indicated that he "feel(s) good about it." Friday's final injury report will clarify whether one or both of the wideouts head into the weekend with injury designations.