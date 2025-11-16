Higgins caught three of eight targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

Higgins capped Cincinnati's first possession with a 28-yard touchdown catch, but that was his only target of the first half. He was busier after halftime and finished as the team leader in receiving yards, while no teammate had more than 36 receiving yards in a rare off day for Cincinnati's passing game. Higgins extended his touchdown streak to four games (five touchdowns) ahead of a Week 12 home game against the Patriots.