Higgins (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor said that some of the Bengals injured players were improving and would return to practice Wednesday. Higgins apparently won't be among that group and thus appears in danger of missing a third straight game when the Bengals face the Steelers on Sunday. He's unlikely to put up his typical numbers whenever he gets healthy, as the Bengals are stuck with Jake Browning under center after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury during last Thursday's loss at Baltimore.