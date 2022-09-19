Higgins caught six of 10 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The status of the third-year wideout was up in the air coming into the game due to a concussion, but he cleared the league's protocols and wound up leading the Bengals in receptions, targets and yards while catching Joe Burrow's only TD pass. Higgins likely benefited from the fact that Trevon Diggs was matched up against Ja'Marr Chase, but both Cincy receivers could be productive in Week 3 against a seemingly vulnerable Jets secondary that just surrendered a 9-101-1 line to Amari Cooper after giving up three TDs to Baltimore wide receivers in its opener.