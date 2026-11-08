Higgins caught five of six targets for 32 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-17 win over Atlanta.

While he didn't see big volume, Higgins made his opportunities count, connecting with Joe Burrow on a four-yard TD in the second quarter and an eight-yard score in the third. Higgins has hit paydirt five times in the last three games, and on the season he's produced a 48-758-6 line on 67 targets through eight contests. He'll look to extend his scoring streak in Week 10 during a crucial AFC North clash with the Steelers.