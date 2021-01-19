Higgins (hamstring) finished his rookie season with 67 catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns on 108 targets.

Higgins played all 16 games, though he took just 15 snaps in Week 1 and three snaps in Week 17. In the eight games he and Joe Burrow both started and finished, Higgins averaged 5.0 catches for 75.4 yards and 0.5 TDs. The young wideout then averaged 4.8 catches for 55.8 yards and 0.4 TDs while playing with backup quarterbacks Weeks 12-16, before injuring his hamstring in the first quarter of the season finale. Higgins should return to health long before Burrow, who will be about 10 months removed from tearing his ACL when the 2021 regular season kicks off.