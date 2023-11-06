Higgins caught eight of nine targets for 110 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills.

Higgins finished as the Bengals' leading receiver while also recording his first game with 100 or more receiving yards this season. The 24-year-old experienced a steep drop in production this year, but a large part of that was tied to Joe Burrow's early-season struggles from a calf injury out of camp. Now that his quarterback has returned to form in recent weeks, we have seen Higgins follow suit with 13 receptions for 179 yards in his last two contests. A third consecutive strong outing against the Texans next Sunday would help restore some of the luster that was lost from Higgins' star earlier this season.