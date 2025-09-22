Higgins secured one of two targets for 15 yards in the Bengals' 48-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Higgins barely saw Jake Browning look his way, as he logged more targets than only Cam Grandy and Mitchell Tinsley. The valued No. 2 wideout's muted performance was naturally part of a miserable day for the Bengals' offense overall, but better days should be ahead for both Browning and Higgins the more the former settles in under center. However, another tough matchup awaits in Week 4, when Cincinnati travels west to face the Broncos on Monday night, Sept. 29.