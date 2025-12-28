Higgins caught four of five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 37-14 win over Arizona.

The 26-year-old wideout fell one yard shy of Ja'Marr Chase for the team lead, but his teammate bolstered his production with two TDs. Higgins has missed two of the last five games due to concussion issues, and on the season he's posted a 53-779-10 line on 89 targets through 14 contests. He needs one more touchdowns to set a new career high, a mark he'll look to reach in Week 18 against the Browns.