Higgins (shoulder) appears that he'll be at full capacity for the start of training camp, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Higgins sat out the Bengals' OTAs in May after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder in March. He originally suffered the injury during the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Bears and missed two games, but then played through it the rest of the season and playoffs.
