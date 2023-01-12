Higgins (illness) returned to a full practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
After missing Wednesday's practice, Higgins' return to a full session Thursday paves the way for the wideout to be available for Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. Higgins is coming off a one-catch effort in the Bengals' Week 18 win over Baltimore, but he's a bounce-back candidate this weekend, giving that he averaged 4.6 catches and 64.3 receiving yards while recording seven TDs over the course of 16 regular-season outings.