Bengals' Tee Higgins: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins (concussion) logged a full practice Thursday.
Higgins, who was inactive in Week 13, was limited Wednesday, but the wideout's full listing a day later is indicative of him making progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Higgins carries a designation for Sunday's game against the Bills or is fully cleared to return to the lineup this weekend.
