Higgins (concussion) logged a full practice Thursday.

Higgins, who was inactive in Week 13, was limited Wednesday, but the wideout's full listing a day later is indicative of him making progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Higgins carries a designation for Sunday's game against the Bills or is fully cleared to return to the lineup this weekend.

