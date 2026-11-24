Higgins brought in two of three targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday night.

Although Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards, both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase found tough sledding against a Commanders secondary geared up to stop them. Higgins did salvage his fantasy night with his seventh touchdown catch of the season on a picturesque over-the-shoulder 31-yard grab down the left sideline on the first play after the two-minute warning in the first half. Higgins has six of his scoring receptions in the last five games heading into a favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday.