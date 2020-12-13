Higgins (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

The standout rookie receiver tweaked his hamstring during the late stages of last Sunday's loss to Miami, rendering him a limited practice participant throughout this week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that Higgins would likely be able to go against Dallas, and his outlook during pregame workouts has seemingly confirmed that forecast. The 21-year-old has his name in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year, having posted 53 receptions for 729 yards and five touchdowns through 12 appearances.