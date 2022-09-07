Higgins (shoulder) is not listed on the Bengals' Week 1 injury report.
Higgins is bouncing back from surgery in March to repair a torn labrum, but he's been cleared for action ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Steelers. The 2020 second-rounder is thus slated to reprise his role as a key receiving option for QB Joe Burrow in 2022 alongside fellow wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. In that capacity last season, Higgins logged a fantasy-worthy 74/1,091/6 stat line (on 110 targets) in 14 games.