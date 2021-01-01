Higgins (hamstring) doesn't carry a Week 17 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.
That's also the case for Tyler Boyd (concussion), meaning the Bengals will have their top wide receivers available for Sunday's season finale against the Ravens. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Higgins managed a hamstring issue prior to Friday's full practice session, but now that's been cleared for Week 17 action, the 2020 second-rounder will look to maintain the chemistry he displayed with QB Brandon Allen in Week 16, when he logged six catches on nine targets for 99 yards and a TD in Cincinnati's 37-31 win over the Texans.