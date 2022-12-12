Higgins (hamstring) is undergoing further medical evaluation Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Higgins suffered a right hamstring injury during warmups prior to kickoff of Sunday's win over the Browns. The Bengals' initial hope is that Higgins has avoided a severe issue, but more concrete information should arrive as soon as his test results are in. Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd is reportedly in danger of missing one or two games due to a dislocated finger.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Injured in warmups•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: No injury designation for Week 14•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Three catches in big victory•