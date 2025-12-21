Higgins caught all three of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Making his return from another one-game absence due to a concussion, Higgins made an immediate impact by connecting with Joe Burrow on a nine-yard TD in the first quarter. He's had to sit out two of the last three weeks while in the concussion protocol, but Higgins had has a nose for the end zone this season whenever he's been in the lineup, finding paydirt in six of his last seven appearances and hauling in 10 touchdowns in total over 13 games in 2025. His next score will set a new career high, a mark he'll look to reach in Week 17 against the Cardinals.