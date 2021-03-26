Higgins is no longer bothered by his hamstring injury from the end of last season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

He technically played all 16 games as a rookie, but he was eased into action with 15 snaps Week 1, while the hamstring injury limited him to three snaps in the season finale. Over the 14 games in between, Higgins averaged 4.8 catches for 64.9 yards on 7.6 targets, scoring six TDs and putting up solid efficiency stats (62.6 percent catch rate, 8.5 YPT) despite playing for a four-win team that scored 19.4 points per game (29th). With A.J. Green and his 104 targets from last season now out of the picture, Higgins should take on an even larger role in the Cincinnati offense. The 22-year-old wideout has been working out in Arizona and should be a full-go for any team offseason activities.