Higgins (hamstring) appears to be limited to individual drills at Tuesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With Higgins and A.J. Green both nursing hamstring injuries and John Ross on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bengals could have Auden Tate and Alex Erickson running with Tyler Boyd as the starting wideouts for Joe Burrow's first padded NFL practice. The team used that same trio for much of last season, but the hope for 2020 is that the Bengals will have at least two out of Green, Higgins and Ross healthy at any given time. The rookie second-round pick figures to enter Week 1 somewhere between third and fifth on the depth chart.