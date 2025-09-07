Higgins recorded three receptions on four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

The Cincinnati offense had a surprisingly poor opening performance against the Browns, leading to limited production for all of its skill-position players. Higgins led the team in receiving yards thanks to a 13-yard catch as well as a pair of 10-yard gains, but it was still a disappointing showing. He should remain a key part of Cincinnati's offense and will have a chance to bounce back in Week 2 against the Jaguars.