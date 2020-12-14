Higgins recorded five receptions on eight targets for 49 yards in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Higgins finished second on the team with eight targets, as only Tyler Boyd surpassed him. While he didn't turn that into massive production, Higgins did manage to turn in receptions of 18 and 15 yards. While Higgins has flashed promise throughout his rookie campaign, he has failed to surpass 60 yards in any game since Joe Burrow's (knee) absence. Depending on the health of their secondary, Higgins could face a tough matchup in Week 15 against the Steelers.