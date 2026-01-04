Higgins caught six of nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Browns.

The 26-year-old wideout set a new career high with his 11th TD reception of the season on a 13-yard connection with Joe Burrow in the second quarter. Higgins missed time once again in 2025 due to injuries, but he still posted a 59-846-11 line on 98 targets over 15 games. Ja'Marr Chase's presence caps Higgins' volume, but he remains one of the most productive No. 2 WRs in the league.