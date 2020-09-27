Higgins is expected to start at wide receiver Week 3 against the Eagles, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Higgins is seeing his role grow by the week, as he played just 15 snaps Week 1, but saw the field for 60 in Week 2 and received six targets in the passing game. With John Ross set to be a healthy scratch, the opportunity is there for HIggins to continue to expand his role, though he'll presumably still be working behind A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. It's still a bit of a tough matchup, however, as the Eagles have yet to allow a touchdown to opposing wide receivers through two weeks in 2020 and are giving up the 11-least fantasy points per game to the position.