Higgins (quadricep) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

With Higgins logging his third straight absence, Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas are in line to continue to lead a Bengals' wideout corps in Week 10 that also includes Jermaine Burton and Trenton Irwin, while tight end Mike Gesicki should maintain a high-profile role in the team's passing offense after having been targeted 14 times over the past two contests with Higgins sidelined. Higgins' next chance to suit up will arrive Nov. 17 against the Chargers.