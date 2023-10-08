Higgins (rib) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Higgins was forced out of last weekend's game against the Titans due to a rib fracture, and though the wideout was able to log a limited practice session Friday, he'll sit this one out. In his absence Sunday, Tyler Boyd figures to see added opportunities alongside top WR Ja'Marr Chase, with Trenton Irwin a candidate to serve as the team's No. 3 WR and Andrei Iosivas and Kwamie Lassiter on hand in reserve. Higgins' next chance to suit up will arrive next weekend against the Seahawks, though it's possible that the Bengals could consider holding him out again, given that the team is on bye Week 7.