Higgins aggravated his hamstring injury in warmups, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor in his postgame press conference, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Higgins' absence in the game had a pronounced effect on the Bengals' offense early in the win over the Browns, and of course was devastating to fantasy players who relied upon the Bengals removing him from the injury report this weekend before the game.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: No injury designation for Week 14•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Three catches in big victory•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Another huge day•