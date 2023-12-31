Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a left hamstring injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Higgins caught his only target for 19 yards. In his absence, Tyler Boyd, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones are available to handle wide receiver snaps behind top option Ja'Marr Chase.
