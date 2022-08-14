Higgins (shoulder) participated in 11-on-11 drills during Sunday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Higgins, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, continues to progress in his recovery from the injury and while it wouldn't surprise us if the Bengals erred on the side of caution with the wideout during the preseason, the 2020 second-rounder remains on track for Week 1.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Making progress•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Returns to 11-on-11 drills•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not quite at full strength•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Full go for training camp•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Aiming for training camp return•