Higgins caught three of 10 targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Higgins wasn't on the same page with Joe Burrow in the first half, and things only got worse when Ryan Finley took over under center after Burrow was carted off with a season-ending knee injury. Despite finishing only one target shy of Tyler Boyd's team-leading total, Higgins ranked fifth on the team in yards. With the downgrade from Burrow to Finley moving forward, it's possible that the momentum from Higgins' promising rookie season will grind to a screeching halt against the Giants in Week 12 and beyond. Finley threw for just 30 yards and an interception in almost a half of action, but it's worth seeing whether he's able to bounce back with some starter's reps under his belt before cutting bait with any of Cincinnati's prominent pass-catchers.