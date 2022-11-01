Higgins caught three of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Increased defensive attention in Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence gave Higgins trouble in the first half, as he caught only two of five targets for eight yards. He wasn't thrown to again until the Bengals were trailing 32-6 in the fourth quarter, but Higgins salvaged his fantasy night with a 41-yard touchdown catch on his only target of the second half. Higgins' ability to win jump balls downfield gives him a high ceiling week in and week out, and he'll likely see more consistent usage as Joe Burrow's go-to receiver in Week 9 against the Panthers.