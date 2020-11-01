Higgins caught six of nine targets for 78 yards and carried twice for six yards during Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

Higgins led the team in targets and receiving yards while finishing second in receptions. He manged a long gain of 24 yards but was mostly limited to shorter gains as he finished averaging 13.0 yards per catch. Despite his place in a crowded receiving corps, Higgins has been remarkably consistent and has now surpassed 60 receiving yards in five consecutive outings. He will look to keep it up in Week 10 against the Steelers, after the upcoming bye.