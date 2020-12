Higgins (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie second-round pick suffered the hamstring injury during the Week 13 loss to the Dolphins and was limited at practice all week, but it appears he'll be good to go for Sunday's contest. Higgins has caught 10 of 13 targets for 100 yards and one touchdowns in the two games since quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) was lost for the season.