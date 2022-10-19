Higgins (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Higgins played 86 percent of snaps in Sunday's win over the Saints and caught six of 10 targets for 47 yards. He thus seems likely to handle a full workload this Sunday against the Saints, having seen seven or more targets in each of his four full games this year (he's left early with injuries twice).
