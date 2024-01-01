Higgins recorded one reception on two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Higgins made a 19-yard reception on the Bengals' first possession, but he was held out of the game for a lengthy period of time due to a hamstring injury. While he was able to re-enter the contest, it's doubtful he was playing at close to full health. That puts him in a questionable position to take the field in a Week 18 matchup against the Browns, particularly with the Bengals eliminated from playoff contention.