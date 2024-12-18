Higgins (rest/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Higgins doesn't seem to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Browns, though a return to full participation Thursday or Friday would help put his fantasy managers at ease. He has played in four consecutive games after missing three due to a quadricep injury, posting 328 receiving yards and three touchdowns since his return.
