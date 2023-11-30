The Bengals listed Higgins as a limited practice participant Thursday due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Higgins was back on the practice field for the first time since Nov. 8, after the hamstring issue had kept him from playing in any of the Bengals' last three games. Though the listed ankle injury is a new one for Higgins, the wideout said Thursday that he doesn't expect either health concern to keep him from playing Monday in Jacksonville, according to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site. The Bengals will wait and see if Higgins can upgrade to full practice participation Friday or Saturday before deciding whether he'll carry an injury designation into the Week 13 contest.