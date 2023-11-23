Higgins (hamstring) remained listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Back-to-back DNPs set the stage for what (if anything) Higgins is able to do Friday to be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Steelers. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin would be in line to work as QB Jake Browning's top targets at wide receiver Week 12.