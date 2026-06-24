Bengals' Tee Higgins: Locked in opposite Chase

Higgins remains entrenched as Cincinnati's No. 2 wide receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase, John Sheeran of A to Z Sports reports.

Higgins continues to form one of the NFL's top receiving tandems alongside Chase, with Andrei Iosivas still positioned as a capable No. 3 complement. The 27-year-old tallied a 79-1,034-9 receiving line across 14 regular-season appearances in 2025, and with Joe Burrow healthy plus veteran backup Joe Flacco returning, Cincinnati's passing game appears well positioned entering 2026. Higgins inked a four-year, $115 million contract with the Bengals last offseason and will remain in a productive environment for the foreseeable future. Running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki will also factor into the passing game, but Higgins and Chase are established as the clear top targets for Burrow.